Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

What is, a Taylor Swift takeover? On Wednesday night's Jeopardy! episode, every single category in the first round was a Taylor reference. Contestants got to pick from the categories "Love Story," "Our Song," "Bad Blood," "Shake it Off," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "The Errors Tour." While none of the clues were questions about the superstar, Swifties still got enjoyment out of her dominating the category titles. "Every single Jeopardy category (name) is Taylor swift related, they did this for me," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming for the upcoming Wicked film. She posted a tribute photo to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate the occasion. "like a handprint on my heart," she captioned a photo of her shadow while dressed in costume. She also responded to director Jon M. Chu's tribute, in which he said he'll "never forget" this year with her character, Galinda. "i will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either," Ari wrote. "i am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection."

Jennifer Lopez is producing an animated film about Bob the Builder. Yes, you read that right. JLo will serve as producer on the feature from Mattel Films, while Anthony Ramos will voice the famous construction worker. According to the film's official logline, the film will follow Roberto aka Bob as he travels to Puerto Rico for a big construction job.

