Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went viral for singing along to The Darkness' "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" while attending the U.S. Open on Sunday, and you better believe it made an impact on streams of the song. On-demand audio streams of the song in the U.S. reached an 80 percent increase on Monday, according to Luminate.

Speaking of Taylor, it seems as though she's in her democracy era. After the pop superstar endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States on Tuesday, the pair's campaign added friendship bracelets to its online store. "Are you ready for it?" the item's description reads, a nod to Taylor's reputation track. "Harris-Walz friendship bracelets are here!"

Ariana Grande is thankful for the support of her song "we can't be friends" on the six-month anniversary of her album eternal sunshine. "i just wanted to say thank you and i love you so much to my angel fans who have been riding so hard for We Can't Be Friends," Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story. "you're my heart. this will always be my favorite video and the one i am proudest of, no matter what."

