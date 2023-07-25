Music notes: Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and more

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" has joined Spotify's Billions Club. The Midnights track has officially surpassed 1 billion streams. Taylor celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thanks a billion guys," with a head-exploding emoji.



Doja Cat hasn't been too kind to her fans on social media recently, and it appears some of them have had enough. According to figures provided to Billboard by Crowdtangle, Doja lost more than 230,000 Instagram followers since lashing out at fans in a string of since-deleted Threads over the weekend. She still boasts around 25.7 million Instagram followers, though.



Maybe she's born with it ... Mimi Webb is the new face of Maybelline UK. The "Red Flags" singer says she's "so excited" for her new role. "I've always loved playing around and experimenting with makeup, and Maybelline is a brand I've grown up with so I'm super excited and so grateful to be able to work with them this closely," she says in a statement. "It really is a massive 'pinch me' moment."

Check out a sneak peek of the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, featuring a reunion of some of the original HSM cast members. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh come together again to perform the song "High School Reunion," joined by series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato. HSMTMTS returns August 9 on Disney+.

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris' new collab, "Desire," now has a release date — this Friday, July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.