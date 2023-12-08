Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift, was offered some advice by the publication's 2021 Person of the Year: Elon Musk. On his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the mogul responded to Taylor's post about her achievement by congratulating her and noting, "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol."

In other Taylor news, the moment when she and Travis Kelce surprised Saturday Night Live viewers during the show's season premiere made Entertainment Weekly's list of 2023's 25 Most Shocking TV Moments.

The first night of Hanukkah was December 7, and Pink celebrated by posting photos and video on Instagram showing her family celebrating. Her daughter, Willow, can be seen lighting the first candle on the menorah, as she and Pink sing a Hebrew blessing — in harmony. Her son, Jameson, chimes in, "Happy Hanukkah, Mom." Pink captioned the post, "Happy Chanukah to all those who celebrate. May there be light in darkness always. May there be peace in our hearts, our homes, and in the world."

It looks as though Joe Jonas' soon-to-be-ex-wife Sophie Turner has moved on. Page Six has photos of the Game of Thrones actress holding hands with and kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in London. The two were first linked in October, when they were spotted kissing in Paris.

