Music Notes: Taylor Swift, *NSYNC and more

When Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department remained at #1 this week — its 14th nonconsecutive week on top of the Billboard Top 200 — she also delivered a chart beatdown to her nemesis Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The rapper's new album, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures 2, debuted at #2, with Taylor's album blocking it from the top spot. And as Page Six notes, that breaks Kanye's streak: He'd previously had 11 straight albums that hit #1.

And speaking of topping the charts, Shaboozey's hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has just scored a fifth nonconsecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. What's more, according to Billboard, it's the first song to be #1 in streams, radio airplay and sales in the same week since Adele's "Easy On Me" in 2021.

Forget Brat summer: Katy Perry is having a Bezos summer. Page Six has photos of Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom hanging with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos on his $485 million yacht in Sardinia, Italy, on Aug. 10. Also on board were Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Thanks to its inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine, *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" has said "hello" to new life on the Billboard charts. Not only is the hit from 2000 #45 on the Billboard Hot 100, it's just reached the top 10 on the publication's Global Charts, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity in more than 200 territories worldwide. It's the second-oldest song ever to climb that high on the Global Charts, following Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up that Hill."

