Music notes: Taylor Swift, Shakira and more

Shakira is adding even more dates to her world tour. A run of stadium and arena shows across North America have been added to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which will take place in spring 2025. The general sale starts Friday at 12 p.m. local time, with other presales running throughout the week.

Once upon a time, two years ago, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned when Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. To celebrate, she's brought the Midnights Cardigan back to her online store for 72 hours. "When we think of the #TSmidnighTS era, we think of the sleepless nights (one in particular ... ) and all of the delusional parties we threw together," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "Today is #2YearsofTSmidnighTS and it has us feeling grateful for our closest friends."

Addison Rae's next single is coming soon. You'll be able to stream her new song, "Aquamarine," on Friday. "Aquamarine. October 25th," Addison wrote alongside a mermaid emoji on Instagram Monday.

Shaboozey stays on top. The singer just earned his 15th spot at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." The song now ties Harry Styles' "As It Was" for the second-longest reign on the chart this decade.

