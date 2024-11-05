Music notes: Taylor Swift, BTS and more

A Taylor Swift fan believes the pop star purchased her vintage Kansas City Chiefs leather jacket. In a TikTok shared by a user named Court, she says Taylor's stylist purchased the Chiefs jacket she sold online and that Taylor wore it to the team's game on Monday night. "Thank you to Taylor's stylists for buying the jacket," Court concluded her video. "As a lifelong Chiefs fan and a 'Super Swiftie,' this is the coolest thing to ever happen to me!"

BTS is hinting at a special Christmas collaboration. The band posted a clip of snowflakes falling against a blue background, writing, "Sign up to be the first to know…#BTSArmy," to the social platform X. They then linked out to a web page called "BTS x Bing Crosby." Does this mean the K-pop group is collabing with the late legend? Only time will tell.

Speaking of BTS, band member RM has premiered the trailer for his first documentary, called RM: Right People, Wrong Place. The film will release globally on Dec. 5, with tickets going on sale Nov. 6.

Flavor Flav is giving Selena Gomez her flowers. The proud Swiftie took to social platform X to praise Selena's vulnerability. "I don't know her personally,,, but Selena Gomez is one of the STRONGEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL people inside and out," he wrote. "I applaud her for being so open about her health and mental health. And I applaud her even more for clapping back at haterz,,, but she shouldn't have to."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.