Music notes: Taylor Swift, Adele & more

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hit Pittsburgh June 16 and 17, and it ended with Taylor setting a new record. Acrisure Stadium tweeted that Taylor's Saturday show had an audience of 73,117, a new attendance record for the stadium. "Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state," Tay shared on Insta. "I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice."

Talk about TMI. Adele recently got a bit too personal with fans at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Fan-shot footage shows Adele revealing she's dealing with an uncomfortable issue thanks to the Spanx she wears onstage. "I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch," she says, noting she's been prescribed cream she has "to squirt on." She adds, "I don't know why the f*** I just told you that!"

Jennifer Lopez's Father's Day post has caused quite a stir on social media. That's because the singer basically posted a naked selfie of her hubby, Ben Affleck, which cut off right before folks could see his man bits. "Daddy Appreciation Post," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day Papa." In addition to being shocked by a naked Ben, many pointed out their surprise that J.Lo didn't shout out the father of her children, Marc Anthony.

BTS wrapped their 10th anniversary FESTA on Saturday, June 17, at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, with 40,000 fans showing up. RM performed several solo tracks for fans, and also called his bandmates V and Jung Kook. The event ended with a big finale of fireworks, which were livestreamed on Weverse, TikTok and YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.