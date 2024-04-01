Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more

Lizzo recently took to Instagram to share some of her frustrations before proclaiming, "I QUIT." Lizzo wrote, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet ... All I want is to make music and make people happy." On Monday, the three backup dancers suing Lizzo responded to the post through their attorney, Ron Zambrano, who released a statement, Entertainment Weekly reports. "It's a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself. Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in," the statement reads.

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a "Yummy" sweet treat as they celebrated Easter together. The married couple were festive for the spring holiday on Sunday with giant chocolate eggs decorated with their names written in icing. Frosted bunnies, chicks and flowers also adorned the treats. Hailey posted a photo of the confections to her Instagram Story, along with a bunny-eared selfie. "Happy Easter," Hailey wrote on the photo.

Speaking of Easter, Taylor Swift celebrated the holiday by posting a throwback video to Taylor Nation's social media. In the video, which is dated March 14, 1990, a 3-month-old Taylor wears a bunny costume as her mother, Andrea Swift, holds her close. "Dropping easter eggs since 1989," the Instagram caption reads. "What's your favorite that you've found through the eras?" Taylor is, of course, famous for dropping Easter eggs of her own. For the uninitiated, they're clues for her upcoming projects that she leaves in things like songs, music videos, speeches and her social media accounts.

