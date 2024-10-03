Music notes: Taylor Swift, Tori Kelly and more

Taylor Swift is celebrating National Poetry Day with a new playlist for all of her fans. "It's been torture not marching alongside our fellow poets! To celebrate National Poetry Day, we're publishing an abridged version of our Chairman's manuscript: the #TSTheErasTourSetlistChapter," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "Whether you're missing tour or preparing to crash our party this fall, this is required streaming for all Department members."

Tori Kelly has announced that the deluxe version of her album, TORI., releases on Oct. 11. This new version of the album, called TORI. (+ a lil more), includes four new songs, including collaborations with JoJo and Pink Sweat$. The new songs are "distance," "bottomline," "u" and "beautiful war."

Kylie Minogue has announced North American dates for her global 2025 Tension Tour. The North American leg of her biggest tour since 2011 kicks off on March 29 in Toronto, Canada. The artist presale begins on Oct. 9, while the general public sale starts on Oct. 11.

