Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

Did Taylor Swift end Yankees player Anthony Rizzo's slump? The first baseman hadn't hit a home run since May 20, but on Sunday, July 23, his luck just so happened to change when he switched his walk-up song to Taylor's "...Ready for It?" He ended up with four hits, including one home run, in his four times at bat. "Taylor Swift... It's her summer, really," he told reporters when they asked him about the new walk-up song. "She's helping the economy in every city she goes." And helping baseball players too, it seems.

Britney Spears' 2003 hit "Toxic" is officially a part of Spotify's Billions Club. On Sunday, July 23, the track reached one billion streams, marking her first song to hit the milestone. The news follows her latest release, the will.i.am collab "Mind Your Business."



Victoria Beckham revisited her Posh Spice roots over the weekend after taking the mic during karaoke to sing the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There." The karaoke sesh took place at a party celebrating soccer star Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut. "Warming up the vocals in Miami!" Beckham captioned a clip of her performance on TikTok, hinting, "More to come."

Spotted: Justin and Hailey Bieber strolling around Southampton, New York, over the weekend, according to the New York Daily News. They reportedly walked through town without security and stopped for matching iced vanilla lattes at The Golden Pear.

Camila Cabello went skinny-dipping in Puerto Rico, but now, she's back from vacation and ready to work. She posted vacation pics on Instagram and wrote in the caption that she's now headed back to the studio to finish her album.

