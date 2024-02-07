Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

How would Taylor Swift have announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, if she hadn't won an award at the Grammys on Sunday? It seems as though she was going to reveal the new record onstage at her first Eras Tour show in Tokyo. "I had this plan in my head, and I told my friends — I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn't really told many other people," Swift said onstage during her first tour stop of the year on February 7, per a fan-shot video. "I thought, 'OK, so if I'm lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I'm just going to do it. I'm just going to announce my new album.'" She ended up winning two golden gramophones that night. "My backup plan was that I was gonna announce tonight in Tokyo!" Taylor said.

Justin Timberlake had his highest Billboard Hot 100 debut in six years with his new single, "Selfish." The track enters at #19 on the chart dated February 10. Fans aren't being selfish about streaming it — according to Luminate, the song tallied 11.5 million official streams and 10,000 downloads sold in the U.S. during its first full week.

Speaking of Billboard, Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" leads its LyricFind U.S. and Global charts following her performance at the 2024 Grammys. The chart measures the week dated February 10 and ranks the fastest momentum-gaining songs for which people have searched the lyrics online; data is provided by LyricFind. After the Grammys telecast, "Fast Car" saw a 6,171% increase in the U.S., as well as a 6,084% boost globally.

