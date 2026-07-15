Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Taylor Swift has been nominated for the 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was acknowledged in the contemporary songwriter/artists category alongside country artists Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Her nomination comes a month after she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The official trailer for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place four-part finale event has been released. Executive producer Selena Gomez will make her directorial debut with the premiere and reprise her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes. The finale event will debut on Disney Channel Aug. 4, and all episodes will be available on Disney+ on Aug. 5. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Sesame Street was inspired by RAYE for its new single. Abby Cadabby put her own spin on RAYE's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" for a tune called "Where Is My Lovie?" It will appear on Sesame Workshop's Parody Party, an album of family-friendly songs inspired by major pop hits.

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