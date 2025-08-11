Music notes: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Podcaster and comedian Marc Maron previously revealed in an interview that he paid $50,000 to license the Taylor Swift song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" for his latest HBO special, Panicked. Now he's gone one step further and covered the song live onstage. He wrote on Instagram that the song "had a profound impact on me in terms of sitting in grief." He said of the performance, "It broke me. I got choked up in the middle of the last verse. It was pretty raw, very emotional but I felt good about it."

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour recently wrapped up, and in an email to fans she announced that she'll be dropping something Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET that will "celebrate all our GUTS tour memories together." She also says she's "soooo excited for all that's y3t to come!!!!" Instead of an "e" in "yet," she used the number three, seemingly referring to her third studio album.

Doja Cat has revealed that her new song, "Jealous Type," will be out Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. She also has a "hotline" you can call for advice if "jealousy is creeping into your relationship." The song will presumably be on Doja's upcoming album, Vie, which is due out this year.

Over the weekend, mgk presented his 16-year-old daughter, Casie Baker, with a special gift: an Acura TLX. In footage of the moment posted on social media, mgk says, "What's the #1 rule?" Casie responds, "Don't drive like your dad." "Exactly — don't drive like me," he confirmed.

