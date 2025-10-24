Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ashlee Simpson and more

Taylor Swift continues to show love to a fan-created mash-up of Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and her own "Elizabeth Taylor." When AJ McLean posted it, Taylor responded, "OH HI AJ OH MY GOD." Backstreet Boys have now posted video of Nick Carter dancing to the track, with the caption, "EVERYBODY's gotta love this mashup! We know we do @TaylorSwift." Taylor replied, "OH THE SQUEAL I JUST SQUEALT."

Ashlee Simpson will be returning to Las Vegas for more live performances in the new year. Earlier this year she performed two sold-out shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort, and now she's extended her I Am Me residency to Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Tickets for the new dates — which will feature performances of songs like "Pieces of Me," "La La" and "Boyfriend" — are on sale now.

Myles Smith is set to perform on the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion. The "Stargazing" singer follows Alex Warren, who performed "Ordinary" on last season's reunion episode. The season 9 reunion airs on Netflix Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

