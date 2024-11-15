Music notes: Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI and more

Tate McRae is driving fast into her new era. The music video for her latest single, "2 Hands," arrived on Thursday. In the video, Tate drives a fast car around a suburban neighborhood after she drinks milk straight from the carton. Later on, she and her dance team wear motorsports uniforms as they dance outside of a gas station. "2 Hands" is the latest single from Tate's upcoming album, So Close to What, which drops on Feb. 21.

Speaking of Tate, her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, has just dropped his latest single, "Slow It Down." The song, which features Quavo, interpolates Juvenile's 2003 song "Slow Motion."

Noah Kahan was featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he was named the sexiest 27-year-old. While Noah didn't complain about the inclusion, he did seem a bit confused by it. The singer posted a photo of the list to his Instagram on Friday. "There's been a mistake @people," Noah captioned the post.

