Music notes: Shakira, Black Eyed Peas and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Shakira says she never would have predicted splitting with her ex Gerard Piqué. In a new cover story with Billboard, the singer says, "I believed in 'till death do us part.' I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children." Shakira and Gerard were together for 11 years before ending things in June 2022.

Get ready to celebrate Madonna's Celebration tour with some new merch. The singer stocked her online shop with new T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more to commemorate both the new tour and past tours. The Celebration tour will start in October with four shows in London followed by a run of European dates that are mapped out through December 6. Her first North American shows will start December 13 with three shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Black Eyed Peas have released the futuristic new music video for their song "Guarantee." The song is off their 2022 album, Elevation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

