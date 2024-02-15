Music notes: Shakira, GAYLE and more

Shakira will release her first album in seven years on March 22. It's called Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which means, "Women don't cry anymore." That's a lyric from her smash single with Bizarrap, "Music Sessions Vol. 53," in which she sang, "Women don't cry anymore/ women cash in." Shakira says of the album, "While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

GAYLE has teamed up with rock artist Royal & the Serpent on a new song called "kinda smacks." The joint track finds the two singing, "Your ex-boyfriend's music kinda smacks/ And it makes me kinda sad/ 'Cause I can't stop listening." GAYLE previously teamed up with Royal on a collaborative version of "abcdefu" in 2021.

Beyoncé may be going country, but Lady Gaga is not going rock. After posting a series of photos of herself working on new music — including one of her strumming an electric guitar — Gaga clarified on Instagram, "No I'm not making a rock album."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent Valentine's Day in the City of Love. The two were spotted enjoying a night out in Paris Wednesday, grabbing a fancy dinner at César. People has the pics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.