Music notes: Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged? Selena posted a photo on her Instagram Story captioned, "A Night Out," which shows her wearing a gold dress, standing in what looks like a hotel bathroom with Benny in the background. Her left hand is covered with a double heart emoji, which is causing fans to speculate that the emoji is covering up an engagement ring. She also posted a carousel of photos showing them enjoying several loved-up moments. Stay tuned.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" has just joined Spotify's Billions Club after racking up more than 1 billion streams on the platform. We'll have to wait to see if she'll eat her signature espresso ice cream flavor out of her silver, bowl-shaped plaque.

The Chainsmokers, Lauv, Tiesto and R3HAB are all on the bill for a new "immersive," "augmented" festival called Worlds Away, taking place Oct. 12 at California's Monterey County Fairgrounds. It promises "cutting-edge technological innovation, never-seen immersive art installations, holographic projections" and "spectacular light shows." Tickets go on sale Aug. 16 via worldsaway.io.

The first two episodes of Are You Sure?!, the new travel reality show starring BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook, are now streaming on Disney+.

You'll be able to see how Taylor Swift's boyfriend does as a game show host starting Oct. 16, when Prime Video premieres the first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Travis Kelce will host the 20-episode series, which will release one new episode weekly after the initial three-episode drop. Celebs participating include comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais; and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

