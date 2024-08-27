Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

While promoting season 4 of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez was asked if her bestie Taylor Swift would ever make an appearance on the show. "You're hilarious," Selena told E! News. "She's a little busy, you guys." Selena's co-star Steve Martin had a bit to say about the possibility. "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena," he said. "She just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Speaking of Selena, she spoke about what it was like to revisit the character of Alex Russo in the upcoming Disney Channel Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. "It was like a dream," she told People in an interview released Tuesday. "I truly feel like it was the place I started, and I will always be grateful for that time. I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger."

It seems it wasn't too late for his white horse to come around. Travis Kelce has bought an ownership stake in a racehorse named — what else — Swift Delivery. The 3-year-old horse, which shares a name with Travis' pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, will make its stakes debut on Aug. 31 in the Toronto Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.

