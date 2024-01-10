Music notes: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Selena Gomez is once again a Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee. She's nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series category. She's one of three artists who have topped the Billboard Hot 100 to be nominated this year, joining Bradley Cooper and Fantasia Barrino.

Speaking of awards, Olivia Rodrigo has won the 2024 Gold List award for best original song for "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The Gold List honors the outstanding Asian Pacific cinematic achievements every year.

Olivia is also planning for her upcoming 21st birthday. On the red carpet at the 14th annual Governors Awards on Tuesday, Olivia said she's looking forward to her milestone bday happening in a little over a month. "It is a big birthday," Rodrigo said. "I think I'm gonna have a party with my friends and pop some champagne, you know? It's the 21st!"

Ariana Grande is launching a new limited-edition kit at r.e.m. beauty inspired by her debut album. The yours truly makeup set features soft and sweet pink shades of liquid eyeshadow, highlighter and plumping lip gloss. It launches on rembeauty.com on January 16 and globally on January 18.

Lady Gaga has dropped another tease that she's working on new music. The superstar posted a selfie to Instagram on Tuesday. "If anyone asks I'm at church," Gaga captioned the post. Instruments and recording equipment can be seen in the background of the photo, leading fans to speculate that she's working on something new. Mother Monster rocks a T-shirt with cartoon versions of the Joker and Batman in the photo, a nod to her upcoming film appearance as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

