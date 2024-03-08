Music notes: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more

Taylor Swift has scored her lucky number 13th #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. Her 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track "Is It Over Now?" helps her extend her record as the artist with the most number ones on the chart. Taylor is followed by Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Rihanna, who all have 11 Pop Airplay number ones, respectively. This also marks the first time a track from a "Taylor's Version" album has topped a Billboard airplay chart.

Selena Gomez is a fan of one of Ariana Grande's new songs. Ari's album eternal sunshine dropped on Friday, and it seems Selena has already been streaming it. She posted the lyrics to Ariana's track "the boy is mine" to her Instagram Story. "The queen never misses," Selena wrote alongside a fire emoji on her Story.

Justin Bieber promoted a guided prayer app on his Instagram on Thursday. The singer posted a video promoting the Churchome app, an offshoot of the church that Justin attends. "DOWNLOAD THE CHURCHOME APP FOR MORE GUIDED PRAYERS AND MOREEEEEEEEEE LINK IN BIO," Justin's caption reads.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.