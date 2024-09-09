Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and more

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her long, blond hair and signature bangs. It only makes sense for her to become a hair care ambassador. The singer has been named Redken's first-ever global ambassador and will appear in ads for the L'Oréal-owned brand. "Beauty and especially my hair is a big part of my identity," Sabrina said in a press release. "I've always dreamed of partnering with a hair brand and waited to find the right partner. It's been the secret to keeping my hair looking its best and I can't wait to share what we've been working on together."

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is celebrating its ninth nonconsecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This extends its rule as the longest chart-topper of the year after the track became Shaboozey's first leader back in July. Speaking of Sabrina, her Short n' Sweet singles "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste" also made the top five, coming in at numbers 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

Selena Gomez wants her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, to be the killer in one of the seasons of the comedy series. "I did pitch that," Selena told Variety. "I don't think it's going to work out, but who knows? You never know."

You'll have the opportunity to watch Camila Cabello act in the new drama film Rob Peace oh so soon. The film, which was written and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, will be available to buy on digital on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.