Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and more

Oh, she leaves quite an impression: 10 inches to be exact. The official Bratz Instagram shared a photo of two dolls dressed like Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega in the music video for the pop star's new song "Taste," and Sabrina's boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, had something to say about it. "Can I have one?" Barry commented under the photo. "whatever you want bb," the official Bratz account replied.

Speaking of Bratz, the LACMA's Art + Film Gala is embracing a different kind of brat. Charli XCX is set to perform at this year's event, which will honor director Baz Luhrmann and artist Simone Leigh. The gala takes place on Nov. 2, and will be co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While doing press for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez shared the three things she is most grateful for — and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, made the list. "I would say I am very, very grateful for my family, and then it would be probably this show," Selena told Access Hollywood. "And I'm grateful for being in a really healthy, wonderful relationship."

