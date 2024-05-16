Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more

Did you watch The Idea of You on Prime Video and come away from it wishing the film's boy band was real? Well, luckily for you, that band — called August Moon — has released the music video for their song "Guard Down." The track features lead vocals from Nicholas Galitzine and was produced by Savan Kotecha.

It seems Sabrina Carpenter ships Colin and Penelope on Bridgerton. Her hit song "Espresso" even features their ship name, albeit spelled a bit differently. "@bridgertonnetflix season 3's about to dream come true it for Polin shippers," @teamsabrina captioned a video filled with some of Colin and Penelope's most memorable scenes. "Use #ComeAndGetThisPolin on videos of ur fav moments from this season!" the caption reads.

While out and about in LA on Thursday, Justin Bieber was spotted sporting a vintage R.E.M. T-shirt from the band's 1989 Green World Tour. The band gave their approval on social media. "Nice t-shirt!" R.E.M's official HQ page wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

