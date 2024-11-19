Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams and more

Sabrina Carpenter has been jokingly arresting audience members before singing fan-favorite song "Juno" at her Short n' Sweet tour concerts, and Monday was no exception. At her final U.S. tour date in LA, Sabrina arrested none other than Jack Antonoff and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley. Sabrina asked Jack, who produced four songs on Short n' Sweet, if maybe he "could produce someone even hotter than you." He obliged by pushing Margaret into frame. "Whoever made you, God bless them, God bless their genetics," Sabrina told Margaret, referencing lyrics from "Juno."

Gracie Abrams attended the Gladiator II LA premiere after-party with her rumored boyfriend and the film's star, Paul Mescal, on Monday. The date night served as the first major public appearance for the couple, who were seen getting cozy together after they posed for photographs.

You put it on and said it was your favorite. Taylor Swift is giving her fans what they want — official cardigans back on sale in her merchandise store. "cardigan weather, we [love] you. your favorite cardigans, old and new, are back in store for 24 hours or while supplies last! shop #tsthecardigancollection before tomorrow at 9:59am et at store.taylorswift.com," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. Many have already sold out, but those interested in a Midnights or 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan are still in luck.

