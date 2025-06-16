Music Notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Jonas Brothers & more

Sabrina Carpenter is grateful that her fans sent her new single, "Manchild," straight to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I can't tell you how much this means to me!!!! This song makes me so happy. Thank you eternally for listening."

Jonas Brothers will release a new single on June 20 called "No Time to Talk." It interpolates the Bee Gees' 1978 #1 hit "Stayin' Alive," which features the lyric, "Well you can tell by the way I use my walk/ I'm a woman's man, no time to talk." None of the brothers were alive in 1978, but growing up, they were introduced to the group's music by their father.

Katy Perry was a surprise guest Saturday at a Melbourne nightclub that was hosting a special "Club Katyy" night celebrating her music. Not only did Katy, who's currently touring Australia, show up in person, she told everyone that they were her "chosen family" and paid for everybody's drinks for an hour.

GLAAD is running a celebrity auction on eBay.com in honor of Pride Month, with items and experiences from various celebrities starting at just 99 cents. Among the items offered: tickets to a show and a meet and greet with David Archuleta; tickets to see Melissa Etheridge, plus a guitar signed by her; two tickets to Shakira's tour; and a hat signed by Boy George of Culture Club. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit GLAAD.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.