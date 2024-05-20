Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Louis Tomlinson and more

Adele can't relate to desperation, but she does love Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." During her Saturday, May 18, concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, Adele praised Sabrina's song. "As I got into bed last night, because [it] was very late for me, I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, cus I'm a singer,' that Sabrina Carpenter song — that song is my jam!" Adele said. Sabrina, naturally, was thrilled by the mention. "all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed," Sabrina wrote on X.

Louis Tomlinson is set to become the first male solo artist to headline the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Curva 4 in Mexico City. The singer will perform for one night only at the venue on June 1. The performance will be livestreamed and available for fans all over to watch via VEEPS. Tickets are available to purchase online now.

Taylor Swift thanked the fans that attended her Eras Tour dates in Stockholm, Sweden, in a new Instagram post on Monday. "Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights," Taylor wrote. "Can't believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won't be our last…"

Speaking of Taylor, her mega hit "Cruel Summer" is officially her longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100. It adds a 54th week to its tally, beating her former #1 track "Anti-Hero," which lasted 53 weeks on the chart.

