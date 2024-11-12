Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

Sabrina Claus is coming to town. All Sabrina Carpenter fans can rejoice, because the pop star has just released her holiday merchandise collection. "it's a packed holiday, u got options babe!" Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "find the perfect gift for the carpenters in ur life at store.sabrinacarpenter.com." The collection includes pajamas, a sleep kit, a cosmetics bag, a mirror and new physical versions of her holiday album, fruitcake.

Happy third birthday, Red (Taylor's Version). The rereleased version of Taylor Swift's fourth studio album celebrates its anniversary on Tuesday. "We've been loving Red (Taylor's Version) for quite some time time time. ... So we think that it's best if we all celebrate #3YearsOfRedTaylorsVersion!" Taylor Nation wrote alongside photos from Taylor's two Red eras on Instagram. "Which song is your Red era anthem?"

We now have a release date for Teddy Swims' upcoming song. He's featured on Thomas Rhett's newest single, "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman," which arrives Friday. Thomas shared a clip from the song to his Instagram on Monday, which shows Teddy singing along next to a roaring fireplace.



