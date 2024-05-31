Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan and more

Sabrina Carpenter and Mark Ronson teamed up on new remixes of her hit song "Espresso." The singer has released the Working Late remixes of the track, created in collaboration with Mark and FNZ. Mark posted about the collaboration on Instagram. "Me and @fnz_ were working late on this one. Thank u for having us @sabrinacarpenter," he captioned a Reel. "waitttttt... might need to sprint to the club (it's 9am)," Sabrina wrote after she reposted the Reel to her Instagram Story.

Noah Kahan broke the all-time amphitheater merch sales record at his Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, concert on Wednesday. He posted about the achievement on his Instagram Story on Friday. "Just found out we broke the all time amphitheater merch (at any amphitheater) record at our show in burgettstown the other night," Noah wrote. "Absolutely insane and so grateful for everyone willing to spend their hard earned money on our merch."

Chappell Roan has been unveiled as the next star of Spotify's series The Come Up. The series is a new social initiative that highlights the evolution of rising stars while showcasing their growth throughout the years of their career. Chappell, who first emerged in April 2020, has reached new heights with the April 2024 release of "Good Luck, Babe!," which was streamed more than 1 million times on Spotify in a single day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.