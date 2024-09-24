Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

How quickly can she stop the outros, pop quiz? Sabrina Carpenter has made it a concert tradition of hers to sing a completely different outro to her hit "Nonsense" in every city she performs in. On the first night of her Short n' Sweet tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, however, Sabrina stuck the song in the middle of her set list, and she did not perform a special outro with it. Please, please, please, Sabrina, don't say it's done.

Happy WAG Taylor-versary. One year ago, on Sept. 24, 2023, Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Taylor has gone on to attend over 15 of Travis' games over the course of their relationship, including the first two home games of this season.

Speaking of Taylor, we know she thinks Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist, and, frankly, so does he. Or, at least, the heightened version of himself does. In his new Roku Original comedy series The Charlie Puth Show, which debuted its trailer on Tuesday, Charlie attempts to go beyond pop stardom and conquer the zeitgeist as a multihyphenate star. The show debuts on The Roku Channel on Oct. 4.

