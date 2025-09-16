Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Lola Young and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter is billing herself as a "woman of my word" following the announcement that she's headlining Coachella in 2026. She posted a video of herself onstage at the festival in 2024, singing, "Coachella, see you back here when I headline!" It seems Sabrina manifested the future: During that performance, she debuted her then-new single, "Espresso," which helped shoot her to superstardom.

And speaking of Sabrina Carpenter, Lola Young has covered her hit "Manchild" for a performance on BBC Radio One's Live Lounge. She told the deejays that she chose the song because she's a Sabrina "superfan" and she thinks the song's lyrics are "hilarious."

Amazon Music will livestream the Washington, D.C., area installment of this year's All Things Must Go Festival, set for Sept. 26-28 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. You'll be able to watch Noah Kahan, Doechii, KeshaThe Marías and more via the AmazonMusic channel on Twitch and Prime Video.



