Music notes: RM, Jennifer Lopez and more

RM from BTS has released the music video for his song "Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)" off his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It's the fourth music video he's released out of the series of five he's made for this project — the fifth arrives June 10. In this video, a teenager enters a tunnel, where he faces challenges before escaping the maze, only to return back inside the tunnel.

Jennifer Lopez has revealed what the mysterious orange drink she referenced in her 73 Questions Vogue interview is, and it turns out the bodega beverage is exactly what she said it was. "It's just a plain orange drink. It came in a little plastic container with a little bit of aluminum foil over it. And it wasn't called anything except orange drink or grape drink or whatever," Jennifer told Harper's Bazaar.

Paris Hilton has new music on the way, and she had some famous faces help usher in her new musical era. Demi Lovato and Benny Blanco, among other celebrities, appeared in a video Paris shared to her Instagram on Thursday promoting her second album, Infinite Icon. The new record drops Sept. 6, with a first single releasing sometime in June.

