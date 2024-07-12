Music Notes: Pink, Taylor Swift and more

Pink was cheering in the stands at Wimbledon on Friday, watching the men's semi-final, pitting Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev; Alcaraz won and Pink met him backstage. She then stuck around to watch Novak Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti. The Wimbledon social media accounts also posted a photo of the singer posing with Italian women's finalist Jasmine Paolini.

The state of Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck is anybody's guess, but the couple has put their massive Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $68 million. They bought it a year ago for just over $60 million. The 5-acre compound includes a house with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a guardhouse, an indoor sports complex, a caretaker's residence and garage space for 12 cars.

Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Lauren Daigle are among the artists who duet with opera icon Andrea Bocelli on his album Duets, due out Oct. 25. Some of the duets were previously recorded; some are new.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Channing Tatum talked about his friendship with Taylor Swift, telling Jimmy, "She's really kind of just normal and sweet. And she'll make you, like, a dinner and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm Pop-Tarts. I'm like, 'Did you just make these? How are these warm?'" Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has described how Taylor made homemade Pop-Tarts for the team, as well.

Taylor was also the subject of a category on Jeopardy Thursday — sort of. It was called "Number-one Albums by People Who Aren't Taylor Swift," and all the clues referred to Taylor in some way.

