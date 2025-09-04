Music notes: Pink, Harry Styles and more

Pink's daughter Willow looks all grown up: She's now a freshman in high school, and her dad, Pink's husband Carey Hart, documented the big moment on Instagram. "1st day of school for the kiddo's!!!!" he captioned the pic. "So crazy that Willz is starting high school today. My lil girl is growing up and taking the 1st major step in chasing her dream. You will be on broadway one day. So proud of you." Pink has shared that, for several years now, Willow's goal is to be a Broadway star; she's already performed with her mom numerous times.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz took their alleged romance to New York City on Wednesday. Page Six has photos of the two with Harry's arm around the actress while walking down the street, and the two holding hands earlier in the day. The sighting came after the two were seen strolling together in Rome and then were reportedly spotted kissing in London.

Adam Lambert will be a co-host of this year's Global Citizen Festival, taking place Sept. 27 in New York City's Central Park. Kristen Bell, Bill Nye, Liza Koshy and Tony Goldwyn will also be on hand at the event, which will feature performances from The Weeknd and Shakira, as well as Tyla and Mariah the Scientist.

According to TikTok, the song of the summer is a track that originally came out in 2015 and never got higher than #85 on the U.S. charts. It's "Hold My Hand" by Jess Glynne, which took over TikTok after being used as the " Jet2holidays " trend song. It's been used over nine million times, while videos featuring the song have been viewed over 80 billion times.

