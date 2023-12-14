Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more

Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly confirmed a new romance. The singer was spotted smooching Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge in New York City on Wednesday. Their relationship has been rumored for a while but these are the first clear photos of PDA between the two.

Speaking of romance rumors, Camila Cabello and Drake sparked some of their own when they were spotted together enjoying some sunny downtime in Turks and Caicos. They were seen Jet Skiing together.



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made Fandango's list of most anticipated new performances on the big screen in 2024. Gaga's upcoming role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux came in at number one, while Ariana's role as Glinda in Wicked Part 1 came in at number three.



Bebe Rexha has released the music video for "It's On," the official song of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023. The video, set in Saudi Arabia, shows scenes of children playing soccer and Bebe singing in front of a desert backdrop.

Taylor Swift shared photos of her 34th birthday bash to Instagram, and it was quite the star-studded event. Among the famous faces celebrating with Tay: Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, the HAIM sisters, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff. "Can't believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned the photos. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

