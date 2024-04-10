Music Notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and more

Olivia Rodrigo didn't just have a special guest onstage for her final New York City show on April 9 -- she had special guests backstage, as well. As previously reported, Jewel joined Liv onstage for a duet, but backstage, she hung out with some of her castmates from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Joe Serafini and Frankie Rodriguez. Also in the house were Olivia's bestie Conan Gray and Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who were seen dancing together in the audience.

Dua Lipa has dropped a snippet of the video for her new single "Illusion," which is coming out April 11 at 6 p.m. ET. From what we can see, there's a lot of choreography, including some synchronized swimming scenes.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter has also released a snippet of the video for her new song, "Espresso," which comes out April 11 at 8 p.m. ET, with the video following on April 12 at 10 a.m. ET. From what we can see, it's directed by Dave Meyers and features a dude with his shirt off.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are "so in love," an insider tells People magazine. "It's a very serious relationship, and they're making long distance work while she's in New York for work commitments." The insider added, "Benny makes her feel special and they try to see each other as much as possible. She really does feel like it's the best she's ever been treated by a guy, and she's had a certain glow since they started dating."

