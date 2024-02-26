Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more

Olivia Rodrigo got support from her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, during the opening night of her GUTS world tour. Louis was spotted dancing and singing along in the crowd at the Friday concert in Palm Springs, California. He also posted a snap from the event to his Instagram Story. "So so so good," he wrote on top of a photo of the stage.

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is putting Bethenny Frankel on blast for comments she made about Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. After Bethenny posted a video claiming that Tayvis won't last, Ed took to Facebook to make his voice heard. "Who TF is this troll?" Ed wrote alongside a link to a Newsweek article about Bethenny's comments. In her video, Bethenny called Taylor and Travis peacocks. "When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that … it's not easy [and] relationships take work. And it's hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they're really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship," Bethenny said.

Gwen Stefani was honored as the godmother of Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, on Monday. Gwen blessed and named the ship, before christening it with a champagne bottle that struck its bow. Later, she performed a private concert of several of her hits, including "The Sweet Escape," "Hollaback Girl" and "Just a Girl." Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said she is thrilled to have Gwen as the godmother of their new ship. "I know she has been honored in so many ways for her music with numerous awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now she has a ship!" Duffy said.

