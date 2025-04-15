Music notes: Noah Kahan, Justin Bieber and more

Noah Kahan, Lola Young, Doechii, Kesha, Gigi Perez, The Marías and Djo are among the artists playing the 2025 All Things Go D.C. festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Columbia, Maryland. You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

Justin Bieber continues to hype his new clothing line, Skylrk. While the brand's official Instagram page is still empty, Justin has posted a photo of a display of the new line's futuristic-style sunglasses, which are available in a variety of colors.

Ahead of the spring/summer wedding season, Rihanna has released her Savage X Fenty bridal collection, along with some sexy ads on Instagram. In one, she poses in a corset top, panties, garters and stockings, with the caption, "all you gotta do is say yes."

Last year Post Malone and Morgan Wallen hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "I Had Some Help." We'll see if lightning can strike twice when they release a new collaboration, "I Ain't Comin' Back," on Friday.

BTS member Jin will release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16. It arrives six months after his debut, Happy.

