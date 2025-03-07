Music notes: Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift and more

If you're looking for a unique gift for the Noah Kahan fan in your life, he's got you covered: He's now selling "Live From Fenway" baseball cards to commemorate his shows at the iconic Boston stadium in 2024. Each includes five cards: One of his German Shepherd Penny, who's an "MVP," his other German Shepherd Junebug, who's a "Rookie," and three of Noah, showing him performing at Fenway and throwing out the first pitch there. That last one reads, "I should never be allowed near the mound again."

Lizzo is teasing a new song from her upcoming album Love in Real Life. On Instagram, she showed off her new, slimmer silhouette and posted a snippet of herself lip-syncing to the funky song about a guy who's "acting like he can't be replaced." She captioned it after one of the song's lyrics: "IM BOUTA THROW MY PHONE AWAY."

In her new movie The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown plays a '90s teen, and in a promotional video she made with her co-star, Chris Pratt, the two discuss '90s technology, which Brown never experienced in real life -- but it then turns into an argument about Taylor Swift. Discussing cassette tapes, Brown expresses shock that she'd have to fast forward through one song to get to the one she wanted. When Pratt replies that artists back then "curated their music into a very intentional list," Brown objects, "No, that's not true, Chris. Taylor Swift curates her album from start to finish!" When Pratt agues, "You don't have to listen to her album that way. You can go to Spotify and hit shuffle," Brown insists, "A true Swiftie wouldn't. You don't understand!"

