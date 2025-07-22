Music notes: Maroon 5, Charli XCX and more

In addition to LISA, who joins them on "Priceless," Maroon 5 has revealed features on their upcoming album, Love is Like. Lil Wayne joins the band on the album's title track, while rapper Sexyy Red is included on the song "I Like It."

Following the news that Charli XCX's film 100 Nights of Hero will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, another one of her films will be making its debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September. The satirical thriller Sacrifice is about an environmental conference that, according to an official synopsis, is "disrupted — first by vain and self-serving celebrities, and then by a band of eco-terrorists." The film co-stars Chris Evans, Anya-Taylor Joy, Salma Hayek and John Malkovich.

Selena Gomez marked her 33rd birthday Tuesday by announcing the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle. For as little as one dollar a month, you can support the fund's goal of expanding access to mental health resources and education for young people around the world. Members can access mental health resources and be eligible for special giveaways. Selena wrote on Instagram, "It's about believing in the power of community to create lasting change.​"

On Monday in London, Christina Aguilera recycled a green lace-up corset dress she first wore in a 2003 Versace ad, rocking it once again to promote Burlesque: The Musical, an adaptation of her 2010 film Burlesque.

