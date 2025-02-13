Music notes: Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez and more

Mariah Carey has posted a statement about her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; she appears on the ballot for the second year in a row. She writes on Instagram, "I'm so grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once again! It's always an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many legendary artists I admire. Thank you to the @rockhall and, of course, to my amazing fans— you are the heart of everything I do. This means so much!"

In other Mariah news, she's going to perform Aug. 2 at Brighton Pride, England's most popular Pride event, five years after her appearance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a British tabloid report that Selena Gomez would be releasing a surprise single on Valentine's Day, there seems to be evidence that it might actually happen. On Thursday Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, posted a photo on their Instagram Stories, showing a piece of paper with the words "I said I love you first" written on it. Sounds like a song title, doesn't it?

Alessia Cara has announced a tour in support of her new album, Love & Hyperbole. It starts April 6 in Boston and wraps up June 19 in Warsaw, Poland. In addition to North America and Europe, it'll visit the U.K., China, Australia and Taiwan. Tickets go on sale Feb. 21; a presale starts Feb. 18. You can sign up for that now at alessiacara.com/tour.

According to Variety, Ariana Grande won the supporting film performance of the year for her work in Wicked at the Dorian Film Awards, which are handed out by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

