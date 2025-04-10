Music notes: Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey continues to mark the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi. On Friday she's releasing a remix of one of the hits from the album, "Don't Forget About Us," featuring a mystery guest. The remix is being released the day before the album's official 20th anniversary: April 12, 2005.

Ed Sheeran will premiere a new video Friday for his new single, "Azizam," which features him performing the song solo on top of a building in Old Delhi, a historic area in the city of Delhi, India.

Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, Alanis MorissetteDiana Ross and Lionel Richie are among the artists who'll be performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival, scheduled for July 4 through July 19 on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Ariana Grande has given a thumbs-up to a cover of one of her new eternal sunshine deluxe songs performed by singer and actress Halle Bailey. Halle recorded an acoustic guitar cover on the song "hampstead" — which she calls her "favorite" on the album — and Ariana posted it on her Instagram Story. She also commented on Halle's original post, "So beautiful," and added three heart emojis.

And speaking of Wicked stars, Cynthia Erivo has announced details of her new solo album, called I Forgive You. It'll arrive June 6, with a new single, "Worst of Me," dropping at midnight Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!