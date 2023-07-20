Music notes: Mariah Carey, BTS and more

Mariah Carey isn't like a regular mom — she's a cool mom. The Grammy winner shared a video to her TikTok page in which she and her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, dance along to her 2008 hit "Touch My Body" off her E=MC² album. "Why not?" she captioned the video. "Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody."

We know what ARMY is reading this summer. The first official BTS book, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, has topped The New York Times' Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller list. The book, published on July 9, shot to number one based on first week and preorder sales. It marks the first time a Korean author has topped the list.

Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Only Murders in the Building with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. In the TikTok clip, she exposes the two for not having their lines memorized. You also get a quick glimpse of Meryl Streep in the background, who joins the show in its third season, out August 8.

