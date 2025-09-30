Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift & more

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey is returning to her native Long Island, New York, to do an in-store record signing Tuesday night. She'll be appearing at the noted indie record store Looney Tunes for the sold-out event. The good news? You won't have FOMO, because there are absolutely no photos allowed at the event.

Remember those stick-on freckles that went viral after Taylor Swift wore them to a Chiefs game? Now the company, Fazit, has two new products to go along with Taylor's new album: Show Stopping Speckles and Show Stopping Eye Wings in The Life of a Showgirl-themed colors. The products will also be featured in Walmart racks near where the album is being sold.

More details are emerging about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding fashion — well, Benny's, anyway. People reports that Benny's wedding ring, designed by Jacob & Co., has their wedding date — 9-27-25 — engraved inside. There's also a tiny ruby and a tiny aquamarine, which are Selena and Benny's birthstones, respectively. One of Benny's looks for the wedding weekend was a Levi's custom denim beaded ensemble worn with custom Lucchese boots, inside of which Selena wrote a "special note."

Louis Tomlinson is back with a new single called "Lemonade" and details on his third solo album. Called How Did I Get Here, it's due out Jan. 23. The former One Direction member says in a statement, "I sum up it as 'The record I always deserved to make.' My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. ... For the first time now, I'm allowing myself to be the artist I'd always hoped to be."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!