Music notes: Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Mariah Carey has turned a meme into merch. Mariah was interviewed on BBC Radio 2 in August when the topic of Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight came up. The deejay asked Mimi, "Would you go?" She replied, "I think I've done enough." The moment was instantly memed, and now it's an official T-shirt available on Mariah's Amazon Music storefront. It shows Mariah wearing shades, being touched up by her glam squad, with "I think I've done enough" written underneath it.

Sabrina Carpenter is doing her part to get out the vote. She's teamed with the nonpartisan organization HeadCount, which uses music to help drive voter registration, to offer fans a chance to win a trip to her Nov. 23 show in LA. According to Billboard, more than 30,000 people took action — either by checking their voter registration status, signing up for election alerts or signing up to volunteer with the organization — in the first 12 hours of the sweepstakes.

Speaking of Sabrina, a spooky version of her song "Please Please Please" appears in the trailer of the new Sydney Sweeney film The Housemaid — you can hear it amid shots of stabbing, blood, arrests, fire and other mayhem.

Erupjca, one of the seven movies that Charli XCX is appearing in, has been acquired by a distribution company and will arrive in theaters in 2026. Charli shared the news, reported by IndieWire, on her Instagram Story. In the film, Charli plays a woman who's part of a love triangle with her new boyfriend and a woman who is a childhood friend.

