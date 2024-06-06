Music notes: Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter and more

It turns out Lorde could be the president of the Charli XCX fan club. The "Solar Power" singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to show her support for Charli's new album, BRAT. "The only album i've ever presaved is out today .. Charli just cooked this one different ... So much grit, grace & skin in the game," Lorde wrote. "I speak for all of us when I say it's an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work."

Sabrina Carpenter has put out a handy-dandy guide to help fans all over the world know exactly when they can stream the music video for her new song, "Please Please Please." Her team's official accounts posted a time chart to their socials, writing, "please please please join us in watching the world premiere of @sabrinacarpenter's new song, 'please please please' tonight @ 8pm est." Sabrina also posted a new photo reminding her fans about the video. In the black-and-white photo, Sabrina stands against a wall wearing a leather jacket and a lacy bandeau top. "Tonight, 8pm est," her caption reads.

Dua Lipa kicked off her run of summer concerts in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday night. "wow what a kickstart to our summer shows... and we're only just warming uppp!!! Thank you Berlin for dancing in the rain with us," Dua shared on Instagram. But heads-up, Barbie fans — according to the reported set list, Dua did not perform her Grammy-nominated "Dance the Night" at the first concert.

