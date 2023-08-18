Music notes: Lizzo, Selena Gomez and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Lizzo has made her first Instagram post since responding to a lawsuit filed by her former dancers. In her latest post, she appears unbothered by all the drama as she dances and sings through the streets of Japan. "From Shibuya, with Love," she captioned the post.

Selena Gomez posted a series of Instagram Stories about music legend Linda Ronstadt, resparking rumors that she may be playing her in a biopic. Selena once said she started listening to Ronstadt's music because people kept telling her they looked alike.

Madonna posted a video recap of her 65th birthday, which was Wednesday, August 16. She celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal, with her family and friends. "It's great to be Alive," she wrote. "and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

