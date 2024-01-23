Music notes: Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and more

Lil Nas X is celebrating his new single "J Christ" debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — specifically, it reaching spot #69. "we did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment!" Lil Nas X wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Billie Eilish and Finneas are celebrating their second career Oscar nominations, this time for their song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. They took to Instagram to give their thanks. "As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us," their statement reads. "We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire."

Jerris Rainey, a ticket taker at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, said Taylor Swift tipped her $100 at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. "She's a sweetie pie. Very down to Earth," Jerris said. "She stopped and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

Speaking of Taylor, an Australian bride is upset after one of her bridesmaids revealed plans to attend The Eras Tour instead of her wedding. Both events will happen on February 17. The bride said on the radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick that she thought it was a prank. Her bridesmaid responded: "I feel really bad, I do. But you know I have loved Taylor for so long, you are aware of this. And you knew how hard it was to get tickets." It seems their friendship will never, ever, get back together. Like, ever.

