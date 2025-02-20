Music notes: Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas and more

Lady Gaga is showing love to Parris Goebel, her co-director on the video for "Abracadabra." She posted a snippet of a "making-of" YouTube mini-documentary on Instagram and wrote, "I really wanted to share @parrisgoebel and my process with you because to me this is how the magic is made. We set up each shot frame by frame ... we even rehearsed different wigs, makeup and wardrobe to see how everything would move and what we needed to do to make the piece as impactful and clear as possible ... we put our heart and soul into it!"

RAYE will be one of the headliners at this year's Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The racing event will take place in Northamptonshire between July 3 and 6 and will also feature Fatboy Slim and Sam Fender. RAYE has also been tapped to star in a new Stella McCartney ad campaign. Posting photos of the shoot on Instagram, the "Oscar-Winning Tears" singer wrote, "Dear Stella, I am so grateful for a second campaign with you I am in awe of how you always use your art to paint the hard truths, the ways we are hurting this beautiful planet."

And speaking of singers starring in fashion campaigns, Joe Jonas is featured in the Spring-Summer 2025 campaign for the fashion label Scotch & Soda. "This collection is perfect for that weekend escape—whether you're road-tripping to nowhere, crashing a fancy rooftop party, or just posted up by the lake with a cold drink in hand," he says in a statement.

